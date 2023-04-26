Bindal indicates major overhaul in BJP after Shimla MC poll

Newly-appointed BJP chief Dr Rajeev Bindal said he would make changes in the organisation soon after the Shimla municipal corporation elections and “marathon” meetings. The MC elections are scheduled for May 2. BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal addressing the media in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Bindal held his maiden press conference after becoming the party chief, on Wednesday and said the Congress deceived people by only making promises with people during the assembly elections.

He said the Congress was again misleading people to gain in the Shimla MC elections. “Over 22 lakh women in the state are waiting for the ₹ 1,500 honorarium per month which the Congress assured to them and claimed to fulfil it in the first cabinet meeting. Today, they have withdrawn their guarantees and formed the government by misleading people,” said Bindal.

He also credited the BJP-led MC for developmental works in Shimla town. “The Congress-led MC in Shimla neither built any tunnel nor did any other development work,” he said.

The BJP-led civic body built the Dhalli tunnel worth ₹ 54 crore. “They discouraged arrival of tourists to Shimla by advertising the problem of shortage of water. But the BJP brought a water scheme worth ₹ 70 crore to deal with the problem and now there is no shortage of water here,” he said.