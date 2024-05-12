BJP’s politics on religion won’t help it in Punjab, says Brahm Mohindra

Six-time MLA and former cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra, who has been appointed as Congress observer from Ludhiana, is critical about the BJP for “playing religious politics”, exhorting that it won’t derive any benefit from such a move in Punjab. In an interview with HT, the 78-year-old leader says Ram Mandir consecration has been an event of celebration for all, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using the same for political gains. According to Mohindra, Ram Mandir consecration has been an event of celebration for all, but the BJP has been using the same for political gains.

Reminding that ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi led the seventh summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1983, he flays the BJP for “boasting” about hosting the G-20 meeting. Excerpts:

Q: BJP leaders claim that there is a strong Modi wave in the country which will help them achieve the 400 mark in the Lok Sabha election. Your take.

Ans: BJP leaders are delusional. Only a few (BJP’s men) can see the Modi wave amid so many issues which have never been addressed. Manipur violence and farmer protests have exposed the BJP’s lies. After the third round of polls, frustration is visible on their (BJP leaders’) faces. The BJP is trying hard to encash Ram Mandir consecration for votes, but the people are aware of their tactics now. The people know that development and foreign policies are the issues to be addressed.

Q: On what issues has the Congress been contesting elections in Punjab?

Ans: People are living under the fear of BJP-led central government. Leaders cannot talk freely on their phones as these are being tapped. Leaders are being threatened using muscle power of various agencies. We will bring transparency and end the “hunting” culture. The Congress believes in no negative politics. We are fighting for MSP, farmer issues, industrial development, health, education and employment opportunities.

Q: Many senior Congress leaders have changed their allegiance to other parties. Has there been introspection?

Ans: Such leaders must have done so in pursuit of personal benefits or after being threatened. When one is working for a long time, he or she makes mistakes unknowingly. Such leaders were given Hobson’s choice by the parties in power. The party leaders are being united and growing strong. We will come to power again. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is himself in the fray and this has mobilised party workers. They are motivated.

Q: Is Congress taking MP Bittu too seriously? All senior leaders are camping in Ludhiana.

Ans: Bittu has betrayed the party. The Congress made him a member of parliament at a very young age. In the hard times of the party, he left and made statements against the high command. Not only against Bittu, the party is contesting all seats with full strength to defeat the turncoats. The voters will reject the turncoats.