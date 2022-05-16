BJYM’s three-day training camp ends in Dharamshala
The three-day national-level training camp of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, concluded at Dharamshala on Sunday.
Additional solicitor general of the Supreme Court, Vikramjit Banerjee, delivered a lecture on ‘Tools of Legal Activism’.
He said the law was like a shield and sword as well.
The second session was taken up by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Udaan founder Sujit Kumar and Koo app founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, who shared their views on ‘New India 2047 –Startups, Entrepreneurship, Technology and Government’.
“It is because of the change in government policies post-2014 that India is becoming the breeding ground of several unicorn companies that too in a very limited span of time,” said Sharma.
The third session was presided over by Captain R Raghuramji from the Indian Army, who delivered a learning and motivational lecture on ‘Leadership Lessons from the Armed Forces’.
Morcha’s in-charge and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh talked about the role of BJYM and said every member was a powerful medium to take the work being done by the Centre to the public.
-
Accused were paid ₹10,000 for putting up Khalistan flags: HP Police
Harbir Singh and Paramjit Singh Pamma are in the police custody till May 16 and being interrogated by an SIT formed to probe the case. During interrogation, the duo confessed that they had written slogans and putting up flags, police sources said. The police are now trying to trace those who financed their activities.
-
At 30°C, Shimla sees hottest day of season
Heatwave continued to roast Himachal Pradesh as the mercury soared above normal across the hills on Sunday, setting new temperature records. The temperatures across the state have been recorded two to six degrees above normal. Shimla saw its hottest day of the season at 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the state capital was recorded at 29 degrees.
-
Investigation by magistrate gets LG approval, to suggest solution
Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives. Following LG's approval, the home department issued an order constituting the magisterial inquiry, according to an official release on Sunday. “The inquiry will also recommend action against erring individuals, agencies and officers,” an official said. It will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in future.
-
Day after toddler’s death in Dera Bassi hutment fire, landowner booked for stubble burning
A day after an 18-month-old girl was charred to death after fire broke out in around 40 illegal hutments on shamlat land in Sundra village of Dera Bassi, police booked a landowner for stubble burning. Jeet Singh has been identified as Jeet Singh, a resident of Dafarpur village, Dera Bassi. He has been booked on the statement of my 18-month-old a grocer, daughter Roopa father Ramvir.
-
27 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 27 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. On Saturday, 32 people had tested positive across the tricity. At 11, most of the cases came from Mohali, followed by eight each from Chandigarh and Panchkula. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 28, 41, 50, Burail, Dhanas, Kaimbala, Maloya, and PGI campus.
