BKU-Charuni to stop crushing ops in sugar mills from January 20

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Charuni) has decided to continue with its protests from January 20 claiming that the government did not give them any satisfactory response on their demand of a hike in sugarcane state advised price (SAP).

In a video message, BKU state president Gurnam Singh Charuni said they were called for a meeting with a committee formed under the state agriculture minister to consider the demand of hike in the sugarcane SAP but they were told to meet a three-member committee under the cane commissioner.

“We boycott the meeting with the committee under the cane commissioner and now we have decided to continue with the protests by stopping crushing operations in all cooperative and private sugar mills from January 20,” Charuni said.

He alleged that during the state-level kisan mahapanchayat at Karnal on January 10, the district administration had assured them that their meeting with the committee of agriculture minister was fixed for January 16 in Chandigarh but now they were told to meet the committee under the cane commissioner which was not acceptable to them and they boycotted the meeting.

Charuni said that the farmers will stop harvesting of sugarcane from Tuesday and there will be no supply of cane to sugar mills from January 20 as the BKU members will hold protests at all the sugar mills and the crushing operations will be stopped, indefinitely.

This is not for the first time that the sugarcane farmers are protesting over a hike in sugarcane SAP as weeklong protests were witnessed in the state during the Congress regime in 2013.

Even BKU (Tikait) has also threatened to launch state-wide protests if their demand is not met by January 19.