BKU chief Charuni warns of agitation if wheat procurement not resumed

Seeking resumption of procurement in the mandis, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Sunday threatened to launch a stir if their demand was not accepted.

He alleged that the even before the completion of the harvesting season, the government agencies had stopped the procurement on April 30 and several farmers from the state failed to sell their produce. “Farmers are telling us that their produce was not procured even after they had got the gate passes as the government stopped procurement without any prior intimation,” he added.

He demanded the government to immediately resume the procurement so that all farmers could sell their produce on MSP.

“This is another cruelty of the government on the farmers, but we warn the government of another protest if the procurement is not resumed immediately,” he added.

The Haryana government had recently announced that said there would be no procurement of wheat in all mandis of the state during the lockdown and no gate passes will be issued.

In a statement issued by the government on Thursday, total 83.49 lakh MT of wheat had arrived in 396 mandis of the state during this season and the government agencies had already procured 80.72 lakh MT wheat against the target of 80 lakh MT.

Even an amount of ₹12,977 crore was directly deposited in the verified accounts of the farmers, the government claimed.

Though the government did not mention whether the procurement will be resumed after the lockdown or not, the arhtiyas alleged that thousands of quintals of unprocured wheat was lying in the mandis since the government agencies stopped the procurement.