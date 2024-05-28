Black spots in Chandigarh drop to 5 thanks to targeted measures

City Beautiful has managed to bring down the number of black spots – from 15 in the period between 2016-2019 to five in 2021-2023, thanks to targeted engineering measures and junction improvements, traffic authorities revealed. In bad news, however, the road stretches connecting Chandigarh to Panchkula and Zirakpur continue to remain hazardous for commuters and pedestrians. (HT file photo for representation)

A black spot is defined by the Ministry of road transport and highways, as a 500-metre stretch where either five road crashes, involving fatalities or grievous injuries, occurred in the last three calendar years, or where 10 fatalities took place within the same period.

As per Chandigarh traffic police data, the Airport Light Point (extended to Dakshin Marg) on National Highway-5 recorded the highest number of fatal crashes, with eight fatalities resulting from 14 crashes, in the current period (2021-2023).

According to deputy superintendent of police, road safety, Jaswinder Singh, majority of accidents on the stretch from Airport Light Point to CRPF Campus, Hallomajra, occurred due to speeding and the driver losing focus while driving at night.

Additionally, the high volume of pedestrians and cyclists near the Hallomajra intersection contributes to the risk. To address these issues, plans are underway for road widening to create pedestrian and cyclist footpaths. Due to the ongoing road widening work, a tabletop crossing has not yet been introduced at this location, said Singh.

Transport Light Point saw 11 crashes resulting in six deaths, primarily due to mid-intersection collisions and red light jumping. Singh noted that a tabletop was introduced last year at this black spot as a speed-calming measure. Besides, iron railing grills have been installed to prevent motorists, cyclists and jaywalkers from jumping over the median.

Kalagram light point saw 13 crashes, including five fatal ones. Poultry Farm Chowk on National Highway-5 witnessed seven crashes, four of which were fatal, while Shastri Nagar Light Point had eight crashes, with four resulting in fatalities.

Spring posts with lane splitter have been installed to prevent head-on collision and ensure proper lane movement of traffic near Aroma Light Point and Shastri Nagar Market Sector-22.

“Our cycle squad regularly carries out awareness drives for cyclists. Besides, driving licence of traffic violators for speeding, red light jumping, use of mobile phone while driving, drunken driving, is confiscated from time to time. The drawings for improvement of junctions where fatal accidents have occurred are sent to the UT engineering department to take corrective measures,” said DSP Jaswinder Singh.

As a result of these measures, fatal road crashes in Chandigarh have come down by 48%. In 2014, there were 124 fatal crashes resulting in 131 deaths. By 2023, these figures had dropped to 64 fatal crashes and 67 fatalities. Overall road accidents also declined, from 369 crashes in 2014 to 182 in 2023.