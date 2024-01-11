close_game
Blast in Sirsa fire cracker unit factory kills minor, 3 hurt

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 11, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The factory was being run from a home inside the city and we are checking whether they had a licence to run it or not

A minor labourer, 14, was killed and three others were injured in a blast at a firecrackers factory in Dabwali in Sirsa on Wednesday, said police.

Dabwali SDM Abhay Singh said the blast occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder.
Dabwali SDM Abhay Singh said the blast occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder.

Dabwali SDM Abhay Singh said the blast occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder.

“A minor boy was killed and three were injured in the blast. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The factory was being run from a home inside the city and we are checking whether they had a licence to run it or not. The injured were referred to Ludhiana,” he added.

