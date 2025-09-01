Bodies of woman, daughter found in Mahendergarh

Narnaul government railway police check-post in-charge Kailash Chand said that they received information on Saturday night that bodies of a woman and girl were found near the track.
Bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter were found from a railway track in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul on Saturday late night, said officials of government railway police on Sunday.
“The parts of their bodies were spread on the railway track. It is not clear whether the mother-daughter duo committed suicide or they died after coming in contact of moving a goods train. We have informed the woman’s parents about the incident. The bodies were sent to Narnaul civil hospital for the post-mortem examination,” he added.
The woman’s parents said that the bodies had cut marks and they suspected it a murder, however the woman’s in-laws called the incident a suicide case.