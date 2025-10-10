Body of one missing solider recovered in Anantnag

Body of one missing solider was recovered from Kokernag forests during search operation on Wednesday, said officials. Police has ruled out any terror angle and said either the death of soldier was caused by snowstorm or an avalanche. (File)

From past two days massive searches have been launched in the upper reaches of the forests after the army lost contact with two soldiers who were part of a search party.

A police officer said that body of a soldier was recovered along with rucksack and service rifle. “The body along with rucksack and weapon has been recovered from the forests during searches,” he said adding that searches are underway to trace the other soldier. “More forces personnel have joined the search operation,” the officer added.

Police has ruled out any terror angle and said either the death of soldier was caused by snowstorm or an avalanche. On Monday, Kashmir and Jammu, especially upper reaches, witnessed heavy rains and moderate snowfall and drop in the temperature due to active Western Disturbance.

Army hasn’t shared any information about the soldiers. Army on Wednesday night had said that search operations have been hampered on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions in the upper reaches of Kokernag and Kishtwar. “On the intervening night of 6/7 Oct an operational team on Kishtwar range confronted a severe snow storm and white out conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir. Since then, two soldiers have gone out of communication. Intense Search and Rescue operations have been launched but hampered due to prevailing adverse weather conditions,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

Officials said that besides patrols, the search parties used drones and helicopters to search the area.