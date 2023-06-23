Bold, beautiful, and queer: Tricity edition

Around 30 LGBTQIA+ models from tricity redefined the boundaries of fashion and celebrated their diverse identities when they took to the ramp during a first-of-its-kind Queer fashion show, titled Kaleidoscope in Chandigarh on Thursday. LGBTQIA+ community models taking part in ‘Kaleidoscope’ in Chandigarh on Thursday (Photos: Ravi Kumar/HT)

Organised by Queering in Chandigarh (QIC), a local LGBTQIA+ collective, as part of the 2023 Pride Month celebrations, the show embraced the community’s authentic narratives through five captivating themes.

“The themes were designed to challenge gender and societal norms and showcase the rich tapestry of LGBTQIA+ experiences. We had goth theme, in which the models presented the dark and daring world of leather, lace, and mysterious allure. ‘Cool for the summer theme had vibrant colours, breezy fabrics, and playful designs,” said Gigi aka Gaurav Gandhi, producer of the event and a Queering in Chandigarh member.

Queer community models walking the ramp at the first-of-its-kind fashion show in city t mark Pride Month (Photos: Ravi Kumar/HT)

‘The Prom that broke my heart’ theme dived into a world of nostalgia and heartache with outfits evoking the themes of love, loss, and resilience, reminding the attendees of the power of self-love and acceptance, Gigi added.

The other two themes were ‘Keeping it vintage’ which had models flaunting retro-inspired fashion, honouring the queer trailblazers who shaped the course of history; and ‘Rebelliously Sanskari’ celebrating the fusion of queer identities with Indian culture while defying traditional norms.

“The queer community has been historically known to redefine fashion. Our aim here is to showcase the courage and style of LGBTQIA+ people while reclaiming tricity’s public spaces. Chandigarh being a cosmopolitan city known for its motto ‘Open to give, open to receive’ should be a safe space for everyone to be themselves,” said Simran, founder of Queering in Chandigarh.

“We started this group last year and have been organising public meetings, sensitisation workshops, support circles, film screenings and book readings to push for diversity and inclusivity in the tricity area,” Simran added.

Many of the models presented their queer identities to the larger public for the first time and the show proved to be an empowering experience for them.

“Being a queer person, it is important to be seen. Preparing for Kaleidoscope and then walking the ramp reminded me that fashion is not about conforming but about embracing our unique selves – proudly and unapologetically,” said Julia Taga, an engineering graduate.

