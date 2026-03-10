Bomb threat to 10 Ludhiana schools triggers panic, police on high alert

Panic gripped Ludhiana on Tuesday after at least 10 schools received bomb threat emails, prompting a security sweep across Punjab’s commercial capital. Police assuring anxious parents outside a school in Ludhiana after it received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Following the alerts, Punjab Police teams, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, rushed to the institutions to launch search operations. As a precautionary measure, students were immediately evacuated, while security personnel scanned classrooms and surrounding areas.

Police officials said that the emails were sent from marammanoubi845@gmail.com, warning of explosions at schools and on trains at specific times. The message also contained threatening references and issued a deadline for migrant labourers to leave Punjab before Baisakhi on April 13.

Cyber cell probe underway

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said teams were deployed instantly to verify the threats. “Police teams and bomb squads are conducting thorough checks at all locations,” he said. While no suspicious objects have been recovered so far, the cyber cell has begun tracing the IP address of the sender to identify the source of the emails.

As news of the threats spread on social media and WhatsApp groups, anxious parents rushed to the schools to pick up their children.

The schools that received the threat include Jesus Sacred Heart School (South City), KVM School (Hambran Road), Army Public School (Dholewal), Ryan International School (Moti Nagar), DAV School (Daad village), BCM School (Basant Avenue), Sacred Heart Convent School, Narayana E-Techno School (Bhattian), Dashmesh Academy (Bhamian), and DAV Public School (BRS Nagar).

The police have appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information while the investigation continues.

Past incidents raise concern

The incident follows a pattern of digital threats across the state. In February, at least 16 schools in Mohali received near-identical threats via email, leading to city-wide evacuations before being declared hoaxes. Similar threats have previously been reported in Amritsar and Jalandhar, targeting prominent educational institutions and shopping malls. In all these recent cases, the emails originated from masked IP addresses and no explosives were found, pointing toward a coordinated effort to create public disorder.

On January 8 and 14, the district and sessions judge in Ludhiana received emails warning of suicide attacks, leading to the suspension of court proceedings and heightened security protocols at the judicial complex.