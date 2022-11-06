Boy found unconscious in school bathroom: Murder bid case registered in Ludhiana

A day after a seven-year-old boy was found unconscious at a Ludhiana government school, police on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) under attempt to murder charge against unidentified assailants.

However, the medical report of the victim has not been received yet.

The FIR has been registered following the statement of child’s father.

The complainant mentioned that some unidentified assailants had tried to strangulate his son with a piece of rope as the child sustained injury marks around his neck.

The victim is currently on life support at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, but has started responding to the treatment.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer (SHO) Satbir Singh, meanwhile, has ruled out the sexual assault angle.

He said the doctors treating the boy have not confirmed it and the police have registered the case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have also visited the school and scanned the footage of surveillance cameras installed on the premises.

According to the school staff, the boy had gone to the washroom around 1pm on Friday.

When he did not return, the staff started searching for him and found him unconscious near the washroom.

The boy was rushed to a hospital on Ferozepur Road from where, doctors referred him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Thereafter, the school management informed the parents of the boy. It has been learnt that the school staff is paying for his treatment.

SHO Singh said they visited the spot and found that some construction work was going on in the school.

Some shutters were installed to support the newly built walls and roof and prima facie, it appears that the boy might be swinging with the ropes, which accidentally got tangled around his neck, he said.

The school staff had on Friday said that construction work was underway near the bathroom, which was stalled and gravel, sand and other construction material was still lying at the site.

They had earlier suspected that the boy had slipped on the gravel and gotten injured.

“Though CCTV cameras are installed in the school, that particular area was not under surveillance,” he added.