Brace for 3 days of rain, thunderstorm in Himachal: IMD
Rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to bring respite from the heatwave conditions prevailing in the state from June 15 to 17, while the monsoon is likely to hit the hill-state on June 20, officials of the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.
Shimla meteorological department director Surender Paul said, “Conditions are favourable for monsoon to advance to central, south and eastern India over next 48 hours. They are expected to arrive in the state five days ahead of schedule on June 20.”
However, the state is likely to receive pre-monsoon showers come June 15. “A yellow alert has been sounded as thunderstorms, lightning and gusts blowing at a speed 30-40km/hr are expected over the plains and middle hills,” he said, adding that it was likely to rain in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla on June 16.
“Essential services such as water, electricity, communication and related services may be interrupted. Visibility may also be compromised due to the weather conditions.Landslides may also take place due to heavy rainfall and snowfall in the hills. People are advised to follow the advisories issued by the departments concerned,” he said.
Rainfall in isolated pockets
Isolated pockets in the state also received moderate to light rainfall over the last 24 hours. Karsog in Mandi was the wettest place recording 14mm rainfall, Khadrala received 12mm rainfall, Palampur 8mm, Shillaru 7mm, Jubbal and Janjheli 6mm each, Bijhai and Bharari 5mm and Hamirpur 4mm.
At 38°C, Dharamshala witnesses hottest day in 30 years
Dharamshala, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Himachal is in the grips of an unprecedented heatwave with the mercury touching 38°C, the highest in around three decades.
The last time the hill station recorded a temperature in the same ballpark was 38.6°C in June 1995. Heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of the state on Monday with Una sweltering at 43.8°C, followed by Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur at 42.2° C and Berthin in Bilaspur at 40.6°C. Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur recorded a high of 40.2°C, 39.5°C and 38.8°C, respectively.
Meanwhile, Shimla recorded a temperature of 29.3°C, while Kufri recorded a high of 25°C and Narkanda 22.8°C. Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 30°C, Palampur 34.3°C and Dalhousie 28.4°C.
