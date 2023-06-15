Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala cop saves life of a drowning man

Ambala cop saves life of a drowning man

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jun 15, 2023 05:15 AM IST

Hearing hue and cry from the drowning man, a few locals gathered and informed a dial 112 emergency response vehicle passing through the spot.

A constable of Ambala Police, Rohtash, on Wednesday saved the life of an elderly man drowning in Narwana Branch canal near Ismailpur village of Ambala.

A constable of Ambala Police, Rohtash, on Wednesday saved the life of an elderly man drowning in Narwana Branch canal near Ismailpur village of Ambala. (HT Photo)
A constable of Ambala Police, Rohtash, on Wednesday saved the life of an elderly man drowning in Narwana Branch canal near Ismailpur village of Ambala. (HT Photo)

As per report, a 55-year-old man went near the canal to wash his hands around 6 am and reportedly slipped into it.

Hearing hue and cry from the drowning man, a few locals gathered and informed a dial 112 emergency response vehicle passing through the spot.

A police spokesperson said that Rohtash got out of his vehicle in no time and jumped into the canal to save the man’s life.

SP, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa commended the gallant act of risking his life to save another and said that his name will be recommended for a promotion, along with a special campaign to appreciate such brave cops by chief minister Manohar Lal. He was awarded with an appreciation certificate by superintendent of police(SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa.

Other cops on duty with Rohtash will also be awarded accordingly, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out