Braveheart Mohali woman chases snatcher on scooter, but loses gold chain

Displaying fearless courage, a 35-year-old woman chased down a snatcher who was fleeing with her gold chain in Mohali’s Phase 3B2, forcing him to abandon his motorcycle and flee on foot. But could not retrieve her chain. The incident occurred around 7.45 pm on Thursday, when Navjot Kaur, a resident of Phase 3B2, Mohali, was returning home. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 7.45 pm on Thursday, when Navjot Kaur, a resident of Phase 3B2, was returning home on her Honda Activa after a trip to the Phase-5 market.

As she approached House Number 1092, a youth riding a black Hero Splendor motorcycle came from behind, aligned his vehicle with hers and snatched her gold chain.

Displaying quick reflexes and determination, Navjot immediately began chasing the snatcher on her scooter. A short distance ahead, the fleeing snatcher lost control of his motorcycle and fell. As Navjot closed in, the snatcher abandoned his two-wheeler and escaped on foot, making off with her chain.

She promptly alerted the police control room (PCR), and a team from the Mataur police station reached the spot and recorded her statement. Police seized the motorcycle, which carried a Mohali registration number, and suspect that it may have a fake number plate.

A case was registered under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the snatcher. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify him and are verifying ownership of the bike used in the crime.

Speaking to media, Navjot said, “I didn’t think twice, I just chased him. I knew I had to do something. I hope he is caught soon so no one else becomes a victim.”

Praising the woman’s bravery, police assured that efforts were underway to track down the accused swiftly.