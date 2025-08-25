Breach in dhussi bandh floods Mukerian village

A breach in the dhussi bandh on Sunday flooded Mehtabpur village in Mukerian sub-division, forcing people to leave their homes. The breach has caused flood-like situation in Motla, Sanial, Miani, Mashahpur, Haler and Kolian villages also. Farmers are staring at heavy losses as floodwater has entered their farmlands. A breach in the dhussi bandh on Sunday flooded Mehtabpur village in Mukerian sub-division, forcing people to leave their homes. The breach has caused flood-like situation in Motla, Sanial, Miani, Mashahpur, Haler and Kolian villages also. Farmers are staring at heavy losses as floodwater has entered their farmlands. (HT Photo)

Mehtabpur sarpanch Manjinder Singh said that the administration had warned the people about potential threats but they were reluctant to leave their homes.

“When water actually started entering the village, everyone ran for safety. A lot of people have shifted their belongings elsewhere,” he said.

Mukerian sub-divisional magistrate Ankur Mahindroo, however, said that the flooding was caused not by any breach, but by water overflowing the bandh.

“The volume of water in Beas had increased due to inflow from Himachal Pradesh’s Chakki river. Even though the quantity of water released from the Pong dam had reduced, water from Chakki and other streams upstream of Beas created a catastrophic situation,” said the SDM. He informed that at one point of time about 2.40 cusecs of water was flowing in Beas on Sunday but by evening it had started receding.

He revealed that relief camps had been set up by the administration. Volunteers of Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal, an NGO, were evacuating people in their boats, he added.