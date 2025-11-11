Bridge gap between loan sanctions and disbursements: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday said there was a need to bridge the gap between loan sanctions and disbursements to beneficiaries. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi (File)

Chairing the 174th state level bankers’ committee meeting, the chief secretary asked banks to revisit their policies and ensure that adequate credit flow reaches the farmers. An official spokesperson said Haryana’s banking sector has shown strong growth trajectory with total deposits at ₹8,68,918 crore and advances at ₹7,69,537 crore as of September 2025.

“The state recorded impressive year-on-year growth of 12.48% in deposits and 14.36% in advances, reflecting robust economic activity and improved credit outreach across sectors. The credit-deposit ratio improved from 87% to 89%, comfortably surpassing the national benchmark of 60%. Notably, all districts in Haryana achieved credit-deposit ratios above the national goal, indicating widespread and balanced credit penetration throughout the state,’’ the spokesperson said.

He further said that Haryana’s banking network has expanded to 5,582 branches, marking a net addition of 230 branches during the year. Public sector banks account for 2,733 branches, private sector banks operate 1,941 branches, small finance banks have 218 branches, and Haryana Gramin Bank maintains 690 branches across the state.

Under priority sector lending, banks achieved an impressive 121% of the half-yearly target, disbursing ₹1,89,741 crore against a target of ₹1,56,572 crore. While the agriculture sector recorded 99% achievement, MSME lending surged to 145% of its target, reflecting strong momentum in supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The chief secretary also sought detailed information from all banks regarding unclaimed government deposits and directed that a comprehensive report be submitted to the secretary, finance. The chief secretary held extensive interactions with bank representatives, addressing key operational issues and suggesting measures to improve financial outreach and efficiency across the state.

The spokesperson said it was revealed during the meeting that the “Your Money, Your Right” campaign has successfully activated over 825 dormant accounts, restoring ₹287.69 lakh to rightful beneficiaries. This initiative has gained significant traction in reconnecting citizens with their forgotten deposits.