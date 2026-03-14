Brijendra briefs Rahul as ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ covers 2,000 km in Haryana

After five months on the road—covering over 2,000 km and 62 of Haryana’s 90 assembly segments—former Hisar MP and senior Congress leader Brijendra Singh met Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at his New Delhi residence on Thursday. During the meeting, Singh unveiled a ‘Sadbhav yatra’ T-shirt and briefed Gandhi on the success of his foot march. Brijendra Singh unveils yatra T-shirt during a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

IAS-turned politician, Singh had launched his ‘Sadbhav yatra’ on October 5 after being inspired from Rahul Gandhi’s two-phased Bharat Jodo Yatra. Brijendra has covered over 2,000 km on foot and interacted with people of 62 assembly constituencies. His yatra has entered Karnal’s Assandh constituency on Friday, where he interacted with women, elderly persons, youths and other sections of the society.

A Congress leader close to Singh, requesting anonymity, said that Rahul Gandhi had discussed his yatra and participation of party leaders and newly appointed district presidents. “In the last leg of the yatra, Rahul will join the Sadbhav yatra and interact with people of Haryana. Brijendra appraised him about the successful protest organised by state Congress against abolition of MGNREGA and sentiments of labourers on the ground,” the leader added.

Talking to HT, Brijendra Singh said that his yatra is gaining momentum every day as people are turning in large numbers despite rising temperature. “The BJP has nothing to offer for Haryana residents, except dividing people on caste, religion and region wise. During my yatra, I am telling people about the BJP’s divisive agenda and how the foreign policy collapsed at international level,” he added.

Singh said that people on ground are talking about genuine issues like unemployment, adding that villages in Northern Haryana are empty as youths moved abroad via legal as well as illegal route. “When I visited villages, towns and cities, I got to know that people are living peacefully and debates on religion are only on media platforms. Issues of the general public are missing and the BJP government has no plan for the people,” he added.

Speaking on unemployment, Brijendra said that the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) found only 39 persons eligible out of 1,711 posts for the vacancies of post-graduate teacher in computer sciences, and similar cases were reported in the assistant professor exam for English, defence studies and other subjects.

“The HPSC chairman on record stated that Haryana students are not capable of cracking written examinations as they are missing skills. The BJP has been in power for the last 12 years, instead of improving the situation, they are blaming students. Haryana youths are excelling in the UPSC exams and I don’t know how they are lacking in the state exams. The vice-chancellors in the universities are being appointed with RSS background,” he added.

The former Hisar MP has flawed the foreign policy saying, “US treasury secretary is allowing India to purchase Russian oil for a window of 30 days. With this, we can understand how weak we are at international level. Rahul raised the genuine issue of the government being compromised due to Epstein files issues.”

Brijendra also warned the Congress workers to stay united, otherwise, their fortunes will be decimated by the BJP which works on “divisive politics” every day. Last month in Kalka assembly constituency, Brijendra said that MLAs from Himachal Pradesh are joining his yatra and those from Haryana are giving a miss and he termed this behaviour behind Congress’s debacle in the state in the last three assembly polls.

Before the last leg of his yatra, Brijendra’s father Birender Singh, former Union minister held a meeting with Congress leaders in Fatehabad and discussed the road map for the yatra in the district.