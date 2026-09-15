Bring dried paddy to mandis: Agri minister to farmers

Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana on Monday appealed to farmers to bring dried paddy to the mandis according to norms to avoid problems during procurement, which is likely to begin anytime soon this month. Speaking to reporters at the Panipat BJP office along with district president Dushyant Bhatt, Rana said that the government stands with the farmers and commission agents for their genuine demands. He further said that the Union government has emphasised adopting natural farming by 2047, and concerted efforts are being made in this direction. (HT File)

“Paddy is one of the major kharif crops for farmers. To ensure a good yield, it is crucial for farmers to carry out agricultural operations on time and adopt scientific methods. Officials in the district are regularly assessing the status of the paddy crop. The department is monitoring crop yield, plant condition, water availability, and the incidence of pests and diseases in the fields. Farmers have been advised to inspect their crops regularly and contact agriculture department officials if they encounter any issues,” he said.

He further said that the Union government has emphasised adopting natural farming by 2047, and concerted efforts are being made in this direction.

He urged farmers to adopt organic farming and use manure made from cow dung; natural farming, too, has proven highly beneficial for farmers.

The minister also noted that the Supreme Court of India has openly praised Haryana’s stubble management practices, an achievement made possible through awareness campaigns.

The BJP leader also addressed a press conference in Kurukshetra and said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will launch the month-long “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” on September 17 to express gratitude for the Prime Minister’s “Seva Sankalp”, to disseminate information about his public welfare work to every family, and to ensure citizens’ participation in building a developed India.