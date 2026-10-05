New Delhi, Traffic snarls persisted on the newly opened Barapullah Phase-III corridor here on Monday, with motorists reporting long delays on the Mayur Vihar-AIIMS stretch. No respite from traffic woes on Barapullah Phase-III stretch

The Delhi Traffic Police in its post on X said the main bottleneck was on the old Barapullah flyover, where traffic from around eight to nine lanes is merging into three lanes at a single point.

The congestion was reported around Mayur Vihar Phase-I Metro station and the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road, with several commuters taking to X to report delays during the morning rush.

"Been in a bumper-to-bumper jam for the past 30 mins and have covered barely 2 kms," a commuter posted on X.

Another commuter wrote, "This seems like a complete mess every morning. Everyone should avoid this route, especially during morning hours."

"I now understand and feel the pain of daily commuters on the Barapullah Phase-III Elevated Corridor," another commuter posted on X.

The traffic police said the new Phase-III flyover on the Mayur Vihar side has around three lanes, while the loops towards Sarai Kale Khan and DND also have three lanes each. The existing Barapullah flyover has three lanes.

Traffic from these approaches therefore converges into three lanes on the old flyover, creating a bottleneck, the police said.

"Traffic personnel have been deployed at the merging points to regulate vehicle movement," Delhi Traffic police posted on X.

The police also said Google Maps is not reflecting the actual traffic situation and continued to show the stretch as having smooth traffic.

The congestion comes days after the Phase-III corridor was inaugurated on Tuesday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other Delhi ministers.

The corridor was opened to improve connectivity between Mayur Vihar and the Barapullah network and provide a faster link towards south Delhi.

However, traffic build-up on the new stretch during peak hours has emerged as a concern for commuters, with several motorists reporting delays since its opening.PTI VBH

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