Friday, Nov 08, 2024
British Deputy High Commission celebrates King Charles' birthday

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 08, 2024 01:07 PM IST

Charles’ connections to India, including Chandigarh and Punjab, are wide-ranging; in 2006, he visited Chandigarh, Patiala, Anandpur Sahib and Fatehgarh Sahib

The British Deputy High Commission in Chandigarh hosted the birthday party of King Charles III, the UK’s head of state, on Wednesday to acknowledge his contributions to a wide range of causes.

Deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett said, “It is a privilege to celebrate the king’s birthday with friends from Chandigarh and the surrounding region.” (HT Photo)
In addition to his official and ceremonial duties in the UK and overseas, the king has supported causes related to environmental sustainability, arts, healthcare and education.

Charles’ connections to India, including Chandigarh and Punjab, are wide-ranging. In 2006, he visited Chandigarh, Patiala, Anandpur Sahib and Fatehgarh Sahib. He returned to Patiala in 2010 and also visited the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) in Chandigarh for discussing urban environmental issues, before heading to Hansali village in the Fatehgarh Sahib district to discuss organic farming. In 2013, he visited the Indian Military Academy, The Doon School and the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.

A diverse gathering from state governments, politics, arts, education, business, media and sports attended the king’s birthday party. The event also celebrated the ‘living bridge’ of cultural and economic connections that continues to grow between the UK and India.

“It is a privilege to celebrate the king’s birthday with friends from Chandigarh and the surrounding region. We hope the ‘living bridge’ between the UK and India will continue to strengthen in the coming years,” said deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett.

