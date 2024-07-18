 British deputy high commissioner meets UT adviser - Hindustan Times
British deputy high commissioner meets UT adviser

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 18, 2024 07:16 AM IST

British deputy high commissioner, Chandigarh, on Wednesday met Rajeev Verma, UT adviser to administrator, at UT Chandigarh secretariat, Sector-9. The two had discussions on subjects like climate change and environment, lower emission zones, green energy, transport and sustainable mobility.

Caroline Rowett, British deputy high commissioner, Chandigarh, on Wednesday met Rajeev Verma, UT adviser to administrator, at UT Chandigarh secretariat, Sector-9. The two had discussions on subjects like climate change and environment, lower emission zones, green energy, transport and sustainable mobility. Some of these knowledge-sharing agreements are already in the pipeline.

aroline Rowett, British deputy high commissioner, Chandigarh, on Wednesday met Rajeev Verma, UT adviser to administrator, at UT Chandigarh secretariat, Sector-9. (HT File)
aroline Rowett, British deputy high commissioner, Chandigarh, on Wednesday met Rajeev Verma, UT adviser to administrator, at UT Chandigarh secretariat, Sector-9. (HT File)

Last year in October 2023, the British High Commission in collaboration with the Chandigarh administration, hosted a workshop focused on low emission zones (LEZs) within the city. LEZs, designated areas where access for polluting vehicles is restricted, are a key strategy aimed at enhancing air quality.

Through this knowledge exchange, city officials will be empowered to introduce critical guidelines and policy changes, fostering the successful implementation of low emission zones and sustainable mobility.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / British deputy high commissioner meets UT adviser
© 2024 HindustanTimes
