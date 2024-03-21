BRO starts snow clearance to restore Leh-Manali highway

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Thursday started snow clearance operations to restore the Leh-Manali national highway (NH03), said officials. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Thursday started snow clearance operations to restore the Leh-Manali national highway (NH03), said officials. (HT Photo)

Every winter, the strategically important national highway, connecting Leh with Manali, witnesses extreme weather conditions leading to heavy snowfall and avalanches blocking the road starting from November till it is cleared by the BRO.

This poses significant challenges for the inhabitants and security forces in Ladakh, who rely on the highway for essential supplies, medical emergencies and connectivity to the rest of the country.

“The BRO’s project, HIMANK, has commenced snow clearance works to clear the accumulated snow and restore access to the Ladakh region from the Manali side,” said a defence spokesperson.

A team of highly skilled engineers of 111 RCC/753 BRTF (Border Roads Task Force) along with the most advanced snow clearing machinery and equipment have been deployed for this massive task of snow clearance, he added.

The extreme cold climatic conditions, gusty winds and sub-zero temperatures in treacherous terrain at altitudes ranging beyond 17,000 ft make the task more challenging, he said.

Despite the challenges, the BRO team is working to reopen the highway and timely restore the crucial link to Ladakh, he added.

The efforts of BRO’s snow clearance team will not only alleviate the hardships faced by the residents of Ladakh but also enhance the operational capability of the army, he said.