Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two brothers held for snatching, 10 mobile phones seized

Ludhiana: Two brothers held for snatching, 10 mobile phones seized

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The accused, identified as Vishal Sharma of Kot Mangal Singh and his brother Saurav Sharma, have been arrested for snatchings and 10 mobile phones have been recovered from their possession

The Division number 6 police on Sunday arrested two brothers for snatchings and recovered 10 mobile phones from their possession.

An FIR against unidentified accused under sections 379-B of the IPC has been registered. (iStock)
An FIR against unidentified accused under sections 379-B of the IPC has been registered. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Vishal Sharma of Kot Mangal Singh and his brother Saurav Sharma.

ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Kishan Kumar, a resident of Gurpal Nagar approached the police on April 18 stating that he was going home from Gill Road when the accused intercepted his way and robbed him of his mobile phone and fled.

The ASI said that the police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under sections 379-B of the IPC. He said that the accused were involved in snatchings for a long time. Apart from mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police ipc brothers + 1 more
police ipc brothers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out