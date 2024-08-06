Brutal assault on Class 10 boy outside govt school

A 15-year-old boy studying at RC-1 Maloya Government School was brutally assaulted by a group of four boys outside the school at 2 pm on Monday. A passer-by filmed the attack on the student. (HT)

The victim, a Class 10 student and a resident of Dadumajra, sustained deep injuries, including three stitches on his head, and several wounds near eye and hands. Both his arms also got fractured. All accused, except one, are juveniles, as per police. Police have registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3) 190 & 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the four minor boys.

They said the victim had previously gotten into an argument with another boy during recess a few days ago.

The situation escalated after school hours on Monday when a group of boys, allegedly called by one of the students, attacked the victim with beer bottles and sharp weapons. The grievously injured boy was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, by the school principal.

According to the victim’s father, around half a dozen outsiders had also ambushed his son as he was leaving for home.

Speaking about the incident, Chandigarh director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident. Police have been informed in this case and specifically requested to further increase vigilance outside the schools so that such incidents can be checked. Police have already beefed up security outside schools, which has helped significantly in curbing such incidents.”

He added that they had spoken to the parents of the child. “It is suspected that the child had a previous rivalry with the attackers and it is confirmed that the attack took place right outside the school,” he said.

The brutal attack comes four months after a Class 9 student was stabbed at a park in Sector 39 on March 20.

Earlier, on February 8, a Class 12 student was stabbed outside the Sector 37 Government School. He had initially called it a robbery bid but later stabbed his neighbour a few days later over an ongoing rivalry after he was released from the hospital.