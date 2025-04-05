Menu Explore
BSF foils infiltration attempt in Jammu, Pakistani intruder shot dead

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 05, 2025 11:34 AM IST

BSF personnel observed suspicious movement in RS Pura sector and challenged the intruder, but when he refused to heed to caution and stop, he was neutralised, a spokesperson said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid by gunning down a Pakistani intruder along the border in the Ranbir Singh (RS) Pura sector of Jammu district on Friday night.

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid by gunning down a Pakistani intruder along the border in the Ranbir Singh (RS) Pura sector of Jammu district on Friday night. (HT file photo)
The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid by gunning down a Pakistani intruder along the border in the Ranbir Singh (RS) Pura sector of Jammu district on Friday night. (HT file photo)

An official spokesperson said on Saturday: “BSF personnel observed suspicious movement across the border in the Jammu sector. An intruder was seen crossing the border despite being challenged by the BSF. He paid no heed to caution and kept moving on,” the spokesperson said.

Eventually, the BSF troops neutralised him, sensing threat.

The identity and motive of the intruder are being ascertained.

A protest was lodged with the Pakistan Rangers.

