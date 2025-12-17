BSF jawan, toddler among five killed in two road crashes in Barnala

Five people, including a BSF jawan and a toddler, lost their lives in two road crashes in Barnala district, police said on Tuesday. Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said that the accident occurred early Tuesday morning near the Mallian Toll Plaza on the Barnala-Moga national highway.

In an early morning accident on the Barnala-Moga highway, three people lost their lives when the car in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a divider due to dense fog.

Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said that the accident occurred early Tuesday morning near the Mallian Toll Plaza on the Barnala-Moga national highway.

Police said that a Swift Dzire car carrying BSF soldier Sandeep Maseeh (30), who was on leave, his cousin Arshdeep Maseeh (21) of Tarn Taran, Monika (26), and Anu (18) of Amritsar, were travelling from Tarn Taran to Sirsa to a family function when the accident happened due to dense fog.

The police further said that the car was travelling at a high speed when it encountered the thick fog, causing Sandeep Maseeh to lose control of his vehicle and slam into the divider.

Sandeep died at the scene, while Arshdeep and Anu later succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bathinda. The sole survivor, Monika (26), is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

2 dead as car rams into truck

A woman and her toddler daughter were killed, while her husband was seriously injured when their car rammed into a truck near Ghunas village on the Bathinda-Barnala highway, police said on Tuesday.

Tapa deputy superintendent of police Gurpreet Singh said that the accident occurred on Monday night when Manglesh Kumar, a cloth wholesale dealer, along with his wife, Shally, and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, were returning from a party at Handiaya, 7km from Barnala.

While Shally died on the spot, the toddler succumbed to injuries on the way to the civil hospital in Barnala.

The DSP said that Manglesh Kumar was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana.

He said the cause of the accident is being ascertained, but the truck, which was parked on the road near a dhaba, has been impounded, and efforts are on to arrest its driver, who is absconding.