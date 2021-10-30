BSF jurisdiction row: Sukhbir leads SAD protest in Amritsar

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday took out a march in Amritsar to protest against the Centre’s move to extend the Border Security Force (BSF)’s jurisdiction in Punjab. The party leaders also questioned the role of chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi, alleging that he had “surrendered” before the Centre.

The march led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal saw the participation of thousands of people with scores of motorcyclists traversing the six-kilometre stretch from the Attari border to the Golden Gate in an unbroken line.

“The electrifying atmosphere is there for you to see. People have formed a sea of humanity to send out a clear signal that they will not tolerate any dilution of the federal structure,” said Sukhbir.

Earlier this month, the Centre issued a notification to allow the BSF to arrest, search and seize within 50 km from the International Border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. Earlier, it was permitted to undertake such operations only up to 15km.

Sukhbir said Punjabis had also displayed their resolve that they would not let the conspiracy to make the state subservient to the Centre succeed at any cost.

Asking the CM to walk the talk instead of indulging in “photo ops”, Sukhbir said the Punjab cabinet should pass an executive order directing the state administration not to allow any interference by the BSF in policing duties beyond 15 km from the international border. “This is the time for firm decisions. Passing resolutions in the state assembly will not resolve this crisis,” he said

The SAD president also condemned the BJP government for adopting a dictatorial attitude, be it on the three farm laws or on the present issue of extending the central jurisdiction in the state.

Senior leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithia, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Anil Joshi and Virsa Singh Valtoha, were present on the occasion.

Majithia said the BSF should be limited to guarding the border and should not be involved in internal security. He said its was not the first time the Congress government had colluded with the Centre, sharing that how the responsibility of manning the state jails was given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).