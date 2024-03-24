BSF, police recover 4 drones, 2kg heroin along Pak border in Punjab

/Amritsar Drone and heroin seized by BSF.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police recovered four drones in joint operations in three places across Punjab on Saturday. A drone was recovered in a joint operation from a field in Mehandipur village in Tarn Taran district on Saturday morning, the BSF said in a press release.

On the night of March 22, BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone in the border area of the Tarn Taran district. Following protocol, BSF troops promptly cordoned off the anticipated dropping area, the press statement said.

“Additionally, at first light, an extensive joint search operation by BSF and Punjab Police was conducted in the area. At approximately 08:30 am, BSF troops successfully recovered one quadcopter drone from a wheat field adjacent to Mehandipur village in Tarn Taran District,” the BSF said. The recovered drone is a DJI Matrice Model-300 RTK. This recovery marks another successful prevention of drone intrusion from across the border, owing to the alertness of BSF troops and the Punjab Police.

In Amritsar, BSF and police, in joint operations, recovered two drones from an area near Neshta village and Atalgarh village.

During the search, at approximately 02:45 pm, troops recovered one small drone (DJI Mavic 3) from an area near Neshta village, Amritsar district and later at around 03:30 pm, troops recovered another drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) from an area near Atalgarh village in Amritsar district, BSF said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The troops recovered the fourth drone with two packets of heroin in the Fazilka district.

“On 23rd March 2024, acting on specific intelligence provided by the BSF, regarding the presence of a drone and heroin in the border area of Fazilka district, the troops of BSF & SSOC, Fazilka, promptly responded and conducted a search operation. During the operation, the troops successfully recovered one drone along with two packets of suspected heroin (gross weight approximately 2 kg) from the vicinity of Nanak Nagri village in Fazilka district. The recovered drone has been identified as a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice 300 RTK), and the narcotics was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape,” the BSF post on X said.