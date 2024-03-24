 BSF, police recover 4 drones, 2kg heroin along Pak border in Punjab - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

BSF, police recover 4 drones, 2kg heroin along Pak border in Punjab

ByHTC, Tarn Taran
Mar 24, 2024 07:24 AM IST

In Amritsar, BSF and police, in joint operations, recovered two drones from an area near Neshta village and Atalgarh village.

/Amritsar

Drone and heroin seized by BSF.
Drone and heroin seized by BSF.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police recovered four drones in joint operations in three places across Punjab on Saturday. A drone was recovered in a joint operation from a field in Mehandipur village in Tarn Taran district on Saturday morning, the BSF said in a press release.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On the night of March 22, BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone in the border area of the Tarn Taran district. Following protocol, BSF troops promptly cordoned off the anticipated dropping area, the press statement said.

“Additionally, at first light, an extensive joint search operation by BSF and Punjab Police was conducted in the area. At approximately 08:30 am, BSF troops successfully recovered one quadcopter drone from a wheat field adjacent to Mehandipur village in Tarn Taran District,” the BSF said. The recovered drone is a DJI Matrice Model-300 RTK. This recovery marks another successful prevention of drone intrusion from across the border, owing to the alertness of BSF troops and the Punjab Police.

In Amritsar, BSF and police, in joint operations, recovered two drones from an area near Neshta village and Atalgarh village.

During the search, at approximately 02:45 pm, troops recovered one small drone (DJI Mavic 3) from an area near Neshta village, Amritsar district and later at around 03:30 pm, troops recovered another drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) from an area near Atalgarh village in Amritsar district, BSF said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The troops recovered the fourth drone with two packets of heroin in the Fazilka district.

“On 23rd March 2024, acting on specific intelligence provided by the BSF, regarding the presence of a drone and heroin in the border area of Fazilka district, the troops of BSF & SSOC, Fazilka, promptly responded and conducted a search operation. During the operation, the troops successfully recovered one drone along with two packets of suspected heroin (gross weight approximately 2 kg) from the vicinity of Nanak Nagri village in Fazilka district. The recovered drone has been identified as a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice 300 RTK), and the narcotics was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape,” the BSF post on X said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF, police recover 4 drones, 2kg heroin along Pak border in Punjab
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On