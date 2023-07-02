Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers 1.5kg heroin from Sutlej in Punjab’s Ferozepur

BSF recovers 1.5kg heroin from Sutlej in Punjab’s Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jul 02, 2023 12:33 AM IST

The BSF troops observed suspicious articles flowing in Sutlej near village Rao-Ke and managed to bring the suspected floating articles to the bank of the river.

Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered more than one-kilogram of heroin in two plastic bottles from the Sutlej, near the border village in Ferozepur, said a BSF official.

The BSF troops observed suspicious articles flowing in Sutlej near village Rao-Ke and managed to bring the suspected floating articles to the bank of the river.

Later, it was found that the articles consisted of a consignment of two plastic bottles filled with heroin (1.5kg ).

In a tweet, the BSF said, “#AlertBSF troops seized 2 plastic bottles containing appx 1.5 kg #Heroin near Village Rao-Ke, District #Ferozepur. The drugs were discreetly floated from Pakistan to India in the River Sutlej.”

Satluj enters Pakistan and then re-enters India at several places along the border, making it ideal for anti-national elements to smuggle contraband into India.

