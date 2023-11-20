BSF recovers 2kg contraband from border village in Ferozepur
Nov 20, 2023 07:32 AM IST
At approximately 4.15 pm, the troops recovered a packet of contraband, weighing 2 kgs from a field. The packet was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. Investigations are underway to find the origin and intended destination of the seized contraband
A packet containing 2kg contraband, suspected to be heroin, was recovered from a border village in Ferozepur on Sunday evening, the Border Security Force (BSF) revealed.
An official spokesperson of the BSF said that acting on specific intelligence, the BSF carried out a search operation near Chak Bhange Wala village, located on the India-Pakistan border, in Ferozepur. At approximately 4.15 pm, the troops recovered a packet of contraband, weighing 2 kgs from a field. The packet was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. Investigations are underway to find the origin and intended destination of the seized contraband.
