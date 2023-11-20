BSF recovers 2kg contraband from border village in Ferozepur

A packet containing 2kg contraband, suspected to be heroin, was recovered from a border village in Ferozepur on Sunday evening, the Border Security Force (BSF) revealed. An official spokesperson of the BSF said that acting on specific intelligence, the BSF carried out a search operation near Chak Bhange Wala village, located on the India-Pakistan border, in Ferozepur. (HT File/Representational image)

