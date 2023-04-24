Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2kg heroin recovered from field at border in Punjab’s Amritsar

2kg heroin recovered from field at border in Punjab’s Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 01:20 AM IST

The seizure comes a day after 5kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistan drone was recovered from a border village of Daoke in Amritsar.

AMRITSAR

The consignment was found during harvesting of wheat, BSF spokesperson added.
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered 2kg heroin from a wheat field during a search operation at Dhanoe Kalan village situated at the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar.

A BSF spokesperson said: “During the afternoon hours on Sunday, the BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of Dhanoe Kalan village and recovered two packets of narcotic substance from a field.”

The consignment was found during harvesting of wheat, he added.

