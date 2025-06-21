BSF recovers drone carrying 7kg ICE from near border in Amritsar

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone carrying a large haul of Methamphetamine (ICE) along the border in Amritsar early on Friday morning. The operation was executed based on precise intelligence gathered by the BSF intelligence wing, said officials. The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone carrying a large haul of Methamphetamine (ICE) along the border in Amritsar early on Friday morning. The operation was executed based on precise intelligence gathered by the BSF intelligence wing, said officials.

At around 2.30am, BSF troops deployed advanced technical countermeasures to detect and intercept a drone suspected of carrying contraband. The drone was intercepted over a suspected dropping zone near Mode village, located in Amritsar district.

A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a black bag containing seven packets of Methamphetamine, totaling 7.47kg. The drugs were found in an irrigated agricultural field, highlighting the growing trend of drones being used to smuggle narcotics into India.

In the aftermath of the incident, Punjab Police and BSF authorities have launched a joint investigation into the origin of the drugs and the network behind the smuggling operations. The investigation is expected to focus on identifying the people who operate the drones, as well as the cross-border linkages involved in the trafficking network.

This operation follows two other significant recoveries by the BSF in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts on Wednesday. In a series of coordinated operations, BSF troops successfully recovered two additional drones used for smuggling.

An official release from the BSF confirmed the recovery of a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field near Kalia village, located in the Tarn Taran district.

Later the same day, in a separate operation, BSF personnel, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, recovered another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to Gendhu Kilcha village in Ferozepur district.

Both drones were believed to be used for illicit operations aimed at smuggling narcotics, weapons, or other contraband into India from across the border.

The use of drones to transport drugs and weapons from across the border has become a growing concern for Indian security forces. The drones are typically used to fly over the border fence, dropping their payloads in pre-designated areas where accomplices on the ground quickly collect them.