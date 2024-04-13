BSF recovers packet of suspected narcotics in Amritsar
The BSF troops, based on information from the BSF intelligence set-up and a local villager carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area during which the packet was recovered at around 12:10 pm.
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday recovered a packet of suspected heroin in the border area of Amritsar district in Punjab, informed a press release.
The BSF troops, based on information from the BSF intelligence set-up and a local villager carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area during which the packet was recovered at around 12:10 pm.
The suspected drug packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and weighed around 510 grams. One metallic hook and a lighter were also found attached to the packet.
The recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district.
“A reliable input and swift response of BSF troops once again successfully foiled a smuggling attempt of narcotics from across the border,” the release stated.
Last week, BSF recovered one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 350 grams in Tarn Taran district.