BSF troops fire at Pakistani drone in Jammu, search op launched

Amid annual Amarnath Yatra, the Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak international border in the Kanachak area of Jammu district late Friday, force officials said.

Giving out details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On Friday at about 2140 hours (9.40 pm), BSF troops observed a blinking light coming from the Pakistan side in the Kanachak area. Alert BSF troops fired on it.”

The spokesperson added that a thorough search of the area had been launched and was in progress.

Similar past incidents

On July 16, the army had opened fire at another Pakistani drone spotted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, prompting it to retreat to Pak-occupied Kashmir. The drone was seen flying along the LoC near Baloni in the Krishna Ghati sector.

On July 18, additional director general of police Mukesh Singh had said the Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted three Lashkar modules across Jammu with the arrest of seven Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including former minority morcha in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell, Talib Hussain Shah.

The terror modules had successfully received 10 to 12 consignments of arms, ammunition, sophisticated weapons and cash dropped by Pakistani drones along the borders in Jammu region.

In June last year, two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured after Pakistani drones managed to drop off explosives at a high-security IAF station in Jammu.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had re-registered the case FIR number 170/2021 under sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908, sections 13, 16, 18 and 23 of the UA(P) Act, 1967, and sections 307 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The explosion occurred on the premises of the air force station at Satwari campus, Jammu, after about six minutes of the drop in a pre-planned conspiracy that injured the two personnel and damaged office buildings.

