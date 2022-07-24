BSF troops fire at Pakistani drone in Jammu, search op launched
Amid annual Amarnath Yatra, the Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak international border in the Kanachak area of Jammu district late Friday, force officials said.
Giving out details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On Friday at about 2140 hours (9.40 pm), BSF troops observed a blinking light coming from the Pakistan side in the Kanachak area. Alert BSF troops fired on it.”
The spokesperson added that a thorough search of the area had been launched and was in progress.
Similar past incidents
On July 16, the army had opened fire at another Pakistani drone spotted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, prompting it to retreat to Pak-occupied Kashmir. The drone was seen flying along the LoC near Baloni in the Krishna Ghati sector.
On July 18, additional director general of police Mukesh Singh had said the Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted three Lashkar modules across Jammu with the arrest of seven Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including former minority morcha in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell, Talib Hussain Shah.
The terror modules had successfully received 10 to 12 consignments of arms, ammunition, sophisticated weapons and cash dropped by Pakistani drones along the borders in Jammu region.
In June last year, two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured after Pakistani drones managed to drop off explosives at a high-security IAF station in Jammu.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had re-registered the case FIR number 170/2021 under sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908, sections 13, 16, 18 and 23 of the UA(P) Act, 1967, and sections 307 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.
The explosion occurred on the premises of the air force station at Satwari campus, Jammu, after about six minutes of the drop in a pre-planned conspiracy that injured the two personnel and damaged office buildings.
Chandigarh tricity area logs 288 new Covid infections
As many as 288 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Saturday, a slight jump from Friday's count of 278. Chandigarh logged 135 new infections whereas 90 people were found infected in Mohali and 63 in Panchkula. The number of active patients in Chandigarh is 674, followed by 632 in Mohali and 344 in Panchkula.
Chandigarh court holds masseur guilty of British woman’s rape
A local court in Chandigarh convicted a former employee of a five-star hotel for raping a 56-year-old British woman. The crime took place on December 20, 2018, at a hotel in IT Park. The convict, Farhanuz Zama, 31, a resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pardesh, worked as a masseur. Special judge, Swati Sehgal, fast track court, Chandigarh, held him guilty on Friday and is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on July 25.
Chandigarh cop inspector to face trial for contempt of court, summoned on August 3
The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has summoned inspector Amanjot Singh, posted with the operation cell of Chandigarh Police, Sector-26, to face trial for contempt of court. CJM Aman Inder Singh, in an order dated July 21, summoned the inspector on August 3, to face the trial while dispensing with recorded preliminary evidence as the complaint is filed by judicial magistrate, Bharat, in “capacity of public servant”.
Punjab CM’s security staff fined for littering in VIP area
A paramilitary force head deployed at the Punjab chief minister's residential complex in Sector-2 was challaned on Saturday morning for littering in the posh locality which also houses the CM of Haryana. The challan of Rs 10,000 was issued against Central Reserve Police Force deputy superintendent of police Harjinder Singh. The development invited immediate reaction from local Bharatiya Janata Party councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu. The Punjab CM lives in House Number 45.
Ludhiana: Campaign launched to ensure potable water at govt schools
The Ludhiana administration on Saturday launched a special campaign to ensure clean water tanks at government schools in the district. On the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, a three-member team comprising district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur and executive engineer (water supply and sanitation) Mandeep Singh have been constituted to ensure regular sampling of drinking water at government schools.
