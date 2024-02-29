 BSF intercepts Pak drone in Tarn Taran - Hindustan Times
BSF intercepts Pak drone in Tarn Taran

ByAsian News International, Tarn Taran
Feb 29, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tracked and seized a suspected drone in a field near Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday morning.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tracked and seized a suspected drone in a field near Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday morning.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tracked and seized a suspected drone in a field near Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday morning (HT File)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tracked and seized a suspected drone in a field near Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday morning (HT File)

In a statement, the BSF said, “In a coordinated effort, a comprehensive joint search operation with the Punjab Police was conducted in the expected dropping zone and surrounding areas. At around 07.40 am, the search party successfully recovered a drone in a farming field adjacent to Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district.”

The drone was identified as a quadcopter, the statement added.

