BSF intercepts Pak drone in Tarn Taran

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tracked and seized a suspected drone in a field near Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday morning. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tracked and seized a suspected drone in a field near Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday morning (HT File)

In a statement, the BSF said, “In a coordinated effort, a comprehensive joint search operation with the Punjab Police was conducted in the expected dropping zone and surrounding areas. At around 07.40 am, the search party successfully recovered a drone in a farming field adjacent to Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The drone was identified as a quadcopter, the statement added.