Buddha Nullah cleaning project: Ludhiana MC chief directs officials to install interceptor lines before monsoons
To expedite works to clean the Buddha Nullah, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting of the monitoring committee constituted under the project at the MC’s Zone D office on Friday.
The problems being faced in installation of interceptor lines in Upkar Nagar and nearby areas, difficulty in identifying a location for installation of a pumping station near Gaughat Gurdwara and shifting of electricity lines were discussed.
The interceptor lines have to be installed at both sides of the drain to stop direct flow of sewer waste into the nullah.
Sabharwal stated that officials have been directed to complete the installation of the interceptor line before monsoon. Further, the senior town planner has been directed to identify the site for installation of the pumping station at the earliest. He stated that the officials have also been directed to chalk out a plan to reuse the treated water of sewer treatment plants (STP).
Ludhiana industrialists raise issues of poor roads, overflowing sewage
Avon Cycles Limited hosted a meeting with leading industrialists of the city to discuss major issues being faced by them and ways to resolve them . The meeting was also attended by MLA of Ludhiana south constituency, Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna. Chairman and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa, joint managing director Rishi Pahwa and executive director Mandeep Pahwa welcomed her on the occasion.
PAU holds webinar on role of nutrition gardens
The department of extension education and communication management, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a national webinar on “nutritional security through nutrition garden: Role of extension personnel” for staffers of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and farm advisory service centres and extension professionals. More than 50 faculty members and students from PAU and KVKs of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu attended the webinar. The guest speaker was Rupa Upadhyay, professor at Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi.
Kenyan delegation discusses area of cooperation at PAU
A three-member delegation comprising governor of Kenya Patrick Khaemba and minister of agriculture Mary Nzomo visited Punjab Agricultural University on Friday to discuss mutual areas of cooperation. Khaemba's wife Lydia Seroney was also part of the delegation. The visiting delegation interacted with the senior officials of PAU, deans of constituent colleges, additional directors of research and extension education and heads of various departments.
Structural safety guidelines prescribe 3-4 audits during construction: Khattar
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday released the structural safety guidelines, which developers have to follow during construction of high-rise projects in the state, at the concluding session of the Sewocon before addressing the gathering of RWA members. Khattar said according to the new guidelines, the developer will have to ensure structural audit of the project at least three to four times during the construction phase.
Mercury touches 45.9 degrees in Gurugram, orange alert for next two days
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange heatwave alert for the next two days for the south Haryana region and a yellow alert for Monday.
