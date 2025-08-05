Buddha Nullah pollution:Green ministry, PPCB to submit report on CETPs

In a significant move aimed at tackling pollution in the Buddha Nullah, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directions to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) to submit comprehensive reports regarding violations by common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) operating in the city. The NGT noted that PPCB has already imposed environmental compensation of over ₹ 9 crore on various CETPs in the city. (HT File Photo)

The action came following multiple petitions filed by environmental activists and residents raising concerns over unchecked pollution by dyeing units, which discharge treated and untreated wastewater into the Nullah.

The NGT noted that PPCB has already imposed environmental compensation of over ₹9 crore on various CETPs in the city. This includes ₹2.49 crore on the 50 -MLD CETP, ₹2.96 crore on the 40-MLD CETP, and ₹4.5 crore on the 15-MLD CETP located on Bahadur Ke Road. A bank guarantee of ₹75 lakh was also encashed from the 40-MLD unit. Prosecution has been initiated against violators.

The PPCB informed the Tribunal that it has roped in IIT Ropar to prepare a long-term action plan to address the pollution. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has constituted a high-powered committee to monitor the cleaning and rejuvenation of the water body. This committee will oversee all current and future projects, including construction of pumping stations, STPs, CETPs and compressed biogas (CBG) plants. The panel is also expected to fast-track implementation, develop SOPs, and engage domain experts as needed.

Several gaps flagged

However, the tribunal flagged several gaps, including lack of representation from the environment secretary and the PPCB in the committee. It also questioned the inclusion of NGT’s name in the committee without justification.

MoEF&CC also submitted its preliminary findings, revealing major non-compliance by CETPs. These include no online monitoring of influent or effluent, lack of formal agreements with member industries, no GPS tracking of transported effluent, no hazardous waste authorisation and absence of environmental management cells.

Further, the ministry stated that show-cause notices were issued to the Punjab Dyers Association and Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association. Both have responded, and the matter is under review. The ministry is also considering offering a hearing opportunity to local residents who have raised grievances.

The NGT has directed MoEF&CC to complete this process within two months and file a detailed compliance affidavit before the next hearing on October 7. Notices have also been issued to CETPs in connection with execution applications filed by residents seeking implementation of earlier tribunal orders.