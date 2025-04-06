Buddha nullah revival in Ludhiana: Bathing ghat construction begins ahead of Baisakhi

The construction of a new bathing ghat at the Buddha Nullah in Bhukhri Khurd village was initiated by Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal and Punjab Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian. Balbir Singh Seechewal and Hardeep Singh Mundian during the ceremonial initiation of construction project in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

During this, both leaders emphasised that this year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13, and after decades, devotees will once again be able to take a holy dip in the river’s waters in Bhukhri Khurd. During the ceremony, Seechewal personally measured the total dissolved solids (TDS) level of the river’s water, which was found to be around 127, an indicator of significantly improved water quality. Mundian, visibly pleased by the results, called upon the people of Punjab to take inspiration and actively work towards protecting natural water sources.

He also extended gratitude to Seechewal and his team for their efforts in cleaning the Buddha Nullah, calling it a “transformative change.”

In Bhukhri Khurd, nearly four feet of sludge that had accumulated in the Buddha Nullah was reportedly cleared within just 40 days with the help of excavators. Mundian further noted that he has always believed in taking action rather than indulging in criticism, and this project stands as proof of that approach.

The initiative was appreciated by the villagers. Village sarpanch Satpal Singh, along with panchayat members, extended an open invitation to people from across Punjab to join the Baisakhi celebrations being organised after decades along the now-revived river.

Prior to the start of the ghat’s construction, a prayer ceremony was held to mark the formal launch of this service project. The event also saw the presence of sarpanches from several villages where the Seechewal Model has been implemented to prevent the flow of untreated wastewater into the river.