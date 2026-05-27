Burail cylinder blast: Day on, one succumbs to injuries, two critical

Hours after a series of explosions ripped through Burail village when a convenience store owner was illegally refilling gas cylinders, a 34-year-old man succumbed to his injuries during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Locals said that they had complained multiple times about the cylinders being refilled illegally in the area but no action was taken. (HT Photo for representation)

Five others had also sustained injuries in the incident, with two of them, including the store owner, Mukesh, 25, said to be critical. He along with another injured, Gopi Yadav, 30, who sustained 60% burns, is admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The deceased, Munna Kumar, 34, was among the three who had got trapped underneath the debris of a wall dismantled by the blast. He succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER.

The other injured include Vijay, 38, Mahesh, 18, and Satish, 30, all residents of the area.

Locals said that they had complained multiple times about the cylinders being refilled illegally in the area but no action was taken. Police have now booked the store owner under Sections 326 (mischief by injury, fire or explosives) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 34 police station. Fifteen cylinders – three of 14.2 kg and the rest of 3kg and 5kg – were found at his shop.

Fire officials revealed that the lane where the blasts took place was so narrow that their fire tenders couldn’t reach. Fire hoses had to be laid through bikes to bring the fire under control.