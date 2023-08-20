Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers, seven districts get new DCs

In a major bureaucratic rejig involving 16 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 28 Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers, Haryana government shuffled deputy commissioners (DCs) of seven districts with immediate effect on Saturday. Haryana government shuffled deputy commissioners (DCs) of seven districts with immediate effect on Saturday. (HT File)

According to the orders, Sushil Sarwan, who was holding multiple departments, including employment and skill development as director, has been posted as the DC of Panchkula. Sarwan replaces Priyanka Soni, who has been posted as the director and special secretary, medical education and research. The Panchkula DC will also hold the charge of chief administrator Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.

Manoj Kumar-1, who was managing director and special secretary (Haryana state federation of cooperative sugar mills and sainik and ardh sainik welfare) has been posted as the Yamunanagar DC.

Mandeep Kaur, who was Fatehabad DC, will now hold the charge of Charkhi Dadri DC, replacing Preeti, who has been posted as administrator, HSVP, Rohtak, and additional director, urban estate, Rohtak.

Jind DC Manoj Kumar-II, has been posted as Sonepat DC. Rahul Hooda, who was Yamunanagar DC, has been posted as Rewari DC. Hooda replaces Mohd Imran Raza, who has been posted as Jind DC, while Prashant Panwar will be the Fatehabad DC.

Sanjay Joon, secretary (finance), has been posted as managing director, Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills, and director general as well as secretary (sainik and ardh sainik welfare), vice Manoj Kumar-1.

A Mona Sreenivas, who is additional resident commissioner (Haryana Bhawan-Delhi), will also hold the charge of Faridabad municipal commissioner.

Ripudaman Singh Dhillon, who is secretary Haryana state commission for scheduled castes, will also hold the post of director (elementary education) and special secretary (school education). Ashok Kumar Garg has been posted as commissioner of the Manesar municipal corporation, while Jitender Kumar has been posted as district municipal commissioner of Rohtak and commissioner of the Rohtak MC.

Mahavir Kaushik has been posted as special secretary (urban local bodies) and will continue to hold the charge of the special secretary to government, Haryana home-I department.

Sahil Gupta, Manesar MC commissioner, has been posted as additional deputy commissioner-cum-district citizen resources information officer, Palwal and Palwal district municipal commissioner.