 Burglars make off with £1,000 from locked house in Sector 20
Monday, May 13, 2024
Burglars make off with £1,000 from locked house in Sector 20

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 13, 2024 09:12 AM IST

As per officials, upon arriving at the scene, victim’s brother found the main door open and the belongings scattered, including an iron cupboard

Thieves decamped with foreign currency valued upwards of 1 lakh from a locked house in Sector 20, police said on Sunday.

The owner of the house resides in England with her family. (iStock)
The owner of the house resides in England with her family. (iStock)

On Wednesday, the complainant, Chand Verma, had informed police after receiving a call from a neighbour, at 8 am, regarding a broken lock at his sister Summi Parvana’s house.

As per officials, upon arriving at the scene, Verma found the main door open and the belongings scattered.

Parvana, who resides in England with her family, confirmed over the phone that the stolen items included 1,000 British pounds, 15,000 in cash, and a State Bank of India passbook kept in the cupboard.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 19 police station.

Further investigation into the burglary is underway.

Chandigarh

Story Saved
