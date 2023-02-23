Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars target garment store, decamp with clothes, raw material

Burglars target garment store, decamp with clothes, raw material

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 23, 2023 02:33 AM IST

While scanning the CCTV footage recovered from the area, Ludhiana police found the registration number of the tempo traveller allegedly used in the crime and are working towards tracing the accused

Two masked men targeted a readymade garment store at Sucha Singh Chowk, Phase 1 of Dugri and decamped with clothes, accessories, watches and a laptop on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Burglars targeted a garment store in Ludhiana, decamped with clothes and raw material. (HT File)
Burglars targeted a garment store in Ludhiana, decamped with clothes and raw material. (HT File)

The accused loaded the stolen material in a tempo traveller and escaped.

Dugri police, meanwhile, registered a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused following the statement of the shop owner Manpreet Singh of Dhandra road. The store owner said he incurred a loss up to 14 lakh in the incident.

While scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage recovered from the area, police found the registration number of the tempo traveller allegedly used in the crime and are working towards tracing the accused.

The shop owner, in his complaint, told police that he, along with his brother, runs a readymade garment store in the Dugri market. The duo, as per the complainant, locked the shop at around 9.30 pm after finishing the day’s work. Upon returning the next morning, they found the shop’s shutter had been broken open and the shop ransacked. Material including clothes, watches, accessories, and a laptop were reported stolen.

The two accused have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed both in and outside the shop. The accused broke open the shutter and entered the shop before loading all the material into the tempo traveller and fled.

Giving out details, sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out