Burglars target garment store, decamp with clothes, raw material

Two masked men targeted a readymade garment store at Sucha Singh Chowk, Phase 1 of Dugri and decamped with clothes, accessories, watches and a laptop on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Burglars targeted a garment store in Ludhiana, decamped with clothes and raw material. (HT File)

The accused loaded the stolen material in a tempo traveller and escaped.

Dugri police, meanwhile, registered a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused following the statement of the shop owner Manpreet Singh of Dhandra road. The store owner said he incurred a loss up to ₹14 lakh in the incident.

While scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage recovered from the area, police found the registration number of the tempo traveller allegedly used in the crime and are working towards tracing the accused.

The shop owner, in his complaint, told police that he, along with his brother, runs a readymade garment store in the Dugri market. The duo, as per the complainant, locked the shop at around 9.30 pm after finishing the day’s work. Upon returning the next morning, they found the shop’s shutter had been broken open and the shop ransacked. Material including clothes, watches, accessories, and a laptop were reported stolen.

The two accused have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed both in and outside the shop. The accused broke open the shutter and entered the shop before loading all the material into the tempo traveller and fled.

Giving out details, sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.