Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Burglars target locked house in Ludhiana, decamp with 2.4L, jewellery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 22, 2024 10:47 PM IST

Unidentified burglars allegedly targeted a locked house in Gurdev Nagar and decamped with cash, gold and diamond jewellery.

The Division Number 5 police lodged a first information report (FIR) against unidentified accused after a complaint by Munish Kumar Sunda of Gurdev Nagar.

The victim said that he and his family had gone to Panchkula after locking the house and when they returned, they found the locks broken and the house ransacked.

Munish Kumar said that the burglars stole 2.40 Lakh in cash, two gold pendants, one diamond pendant, four pairs of gold earrings, a gold kara and a gold ring.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbhajan Singh said that police have registered a case under sections 454 (lurking house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused. They are scanning the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot to trace the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Burglars target locked house in Ludhiana, decamp with 2.4L, jewellery
Follow Us On