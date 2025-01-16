The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Driver and Conductor Union on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the ongoing inquiry into the alleged suicide of a driver at the Dharampur unit of HRTC , demanding an independent inquiry. Bus driver suicide case: Union seeks independent inquiry as HRTC’s prelim report denies harassment

The demand was raised after the preliminary inquiry report submitted by HRTC Mandi divisional manager Vinod Kumar refuted the allegations of harassment.

The inquiry report, shared by HRTC in a press statement, said the divisional manager’s preliminary report denied allegations of harassment by the regional manager Dharampur.

According to the report, the bus driver was previously suspended for causing a bus accident in Rampur and was later reinstated in Dharampur on June 3, 2024. It further stated that he had recently taken leave citing domestic strife and had not communicated directly with the regional manager before leaving duty.

The report also clarified that the employee received his salary from his joining date at Dharampur unit in June 2024 until December 2024, aligning with the payment schedule for all HRTC employees.

HRTC managing director Rohan Chand Thakur said the preliminary findings revealed no evidence of harassment and dismissed the allegations as baseless. He said a detailed investigation is underway.

Inquiry be done by retired or judicial officer: Union

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, the union president Mann Singh accused the Mandi divisional manager and expressed its dissatisfaction with the preliminary report submitted by DM Mandi, alleging that it failed to address key aspects of the case, and lacked impartiality. Singh called for the appointment of a retired officer or judicial officer to lead the inquiry, ensuring a transparent and unbiased investigation into the circumstances leading to the bus driver’s tragic death.