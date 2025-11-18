Bus strike halts services in Ludhiana for 12th time this year

For the twelfth time in the past one year, the contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC disrupted state-run bus services in Ludhiana on Monday as part of their ongoing protest against the induction of new buses under the Kilometre Scheme. Reportedly, the strike which held from 12 pm to 5 pm, halted the operations of around 64 buses of both Punjab Roadways and PRTC at Ludhiana bus depot, leaving daily commuters struggling to make their ways, officials familiar with the matter said. Contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC staging a protest at the Ludhiana bus stand on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The protest was a part of a prolonged standoff between the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC contractual workers union (25/11) and the state government over the tender bidding of private buses under Kilometre Scheme. Additionally, workers have been demanding the regularisation of contractual employees, withdrawal of outsourced job, expansion of the current bus fleet and timely disbursal of salaries.

Their discontent escalated further on Monday after the state transport entities proposed inducting ordinary buses under PRTC and 19 luxury Volvo buses along with additional HVAC buses under Punbus, all through the same outsourced Kilometre Scheme model. The tender bidding for these buses, originally slated for October 31 had already been pushed to November 17 following earlier protests.

Highlighting the union’s concerns, Jagtar Singh, joint secretary of the Ludhiana unit, said that workers feel increasingly betrayed by the state government’s repeated backtracking. He added, “During previous meetings, the government had assured us that the Kilometre Scheme would be scrapped. But time and again, instead of following those assurances, they continue trying to induct new buses through the same model,” he said.

The push for outsourced buses will pave the way for the privatisation of the state transport system and directly threatening the livelihoods of thousands of contractual workers who fear displacement once private operators expand their presence, prompting us to go on strike, he added.

Daily commuters left in lurch

Meanwhile, the strike severely disrupted long distance and intercity routes in Ludhiana with bus services to Delhi, Chandigarh and Amritsar hit the hardest.

Explaining the impact of the strike, senior officials noted, “With over 152 Punjab Roadways and PRTC workers off duty, several scheduled buses were cancelled or left stranded mid route. In addition, buses already on their way were instructed to return to the Ludhiana depot, worsening the situation for passengers.

Rajni, a regular traveller to Jagraon said,” I have been standing here for over an hour, and every time a bus arrives, there is a rush of people trying to get in. I have an important practical exam today and I don’t even know if I will make it on time. This has become a recurring issue now. We rely on government buses for regular travel due to free travel scheme and timely service. But what is the use if buses do not even run when we need them the most?”

Union pauses strike after meet with transport minister scheduled

Shamsher Singh Dhillon, general secretary of the union, announced that the strike had been postponed after the government had advanced the tender dates for Kilometre Scheme buses under Punbus to November 28, and PRTC to December 2. He also stated that a 5% salary increase had been approved for existing and new PRTC employees.

Dhillon added that a meeting with the Punjab transport minister is scheduled for November 19 where officials have assured the union that their demands will be considered. The union will hold a State Committee meeting in Ludhiana on November 20 to decide the next steps of agitation.

Earlier, on October 23, the contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC had blocked Sherpur Chowk on the Ludhiana–Delhi highway for over an hour and a half, protesting the tendering of same buses under the Kilometre Scheme.

Sixth strike in past four months

Monday’s protest was the sixth strike in four months and the twelfth in a year. On October 23, workers blocked Sherpur Chowk on the Ludhiana–Delhi highway for nearly 90 minutes against luxury bus tenders. On October 14, they shut down the bus stand for over two hours over salary delays and kilometre scheme tenders. On September 15, workers held a two hour bus stand shutdown over the delayed August salary. Whereas, on August 14, they launched a two day statewide strike demanding job regularisation. And on August 8, a day before Raksha Bandhan, workers went on an impromptu strike after the July salary was delayed.