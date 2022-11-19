Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bus timetable must benefit all stakeholders equally, says minister

Bus timetable must benefit all stakeholders equally, says minister

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 11:12 PM IST

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, asked the officials of the transport department, that favouritism in making bus time-table should not be tolerated at any cost.

The minister said that if any favoritism is found for big bus operators or politicians operating buses in issuing time-table, strict action should be taken. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Taking note of the reports of favouritism in making bus timetable, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar asked the officials of the transport department that favouritism in making bus time-table should not be tolerated at any cost.

Asking Secretary Transport to constitute a committee to look into the matter, Bhullar said, all the matters related to making the bus time-table will be re-examined. He said that if any favoritism is found for big bus operators or politicians operating buses in issuing time-table, strict action should be taken against the concerned officials and employees as per the law immediately. He said chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has vowed to eradicate corruption and bus mafia in Punjab. Therefore, erring officials favoring big bus operators and big political families plying buses instead of not giving space to the deserving and eligible small bus operators in the bus timetable, will not be tolerated at any cost and should be strictly dealt with.

Saturday, November 19, 2022
