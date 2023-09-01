News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu man buys land on Moon

Jammu man buys land on Moon

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Sep 01, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Rupesh Kumar, who is the regional director of UCMAS for Jammu and Kashmir and Leh, says he has bought land at “Luna Earths Moon, known as Lacus Felicitatis (Lake of Happiness).

Close on the heels Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon on August 23, a businessman and educationist from Jammu, Rupesh Kumar (49), bought land on moon on August 25.

Rupesh Kumar (49), bought land on moon on August 25. (HT Photo)
Kumar, who is the regional director of UCMAS for Jammu and Kashmir and Leh, says he has bought land at “Luna Earths Moon, Tract 55-Parcel 10772 known as Lacus Felicitatis (Lake of Happiness).”

“I purchased the land from The Lunar Registry at New York City and it was certified on August 25,” said Kumar.

“Ideas of occupying space on the moon are a reflection of our quest to see what lies beyond, which is itself a reflection of our quest for deeper meaning within ourselves,” he added.

He feels that a plot on the moon is either a token of hope in a future that or a cost-effective psychological escape hatch for the person confronting climate change.

“By forming a tangible connection with a different future, this kind of purchase is satisfying a need for some sense of some degree of preparedness for a different future,” he said.

He said that around 675 celebrities and three former presidents of the United States had extra-terrestrial land holdings.

