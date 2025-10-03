By year end, UT to have dedicated MSME policy

The Chandigarh Administration is preparing to roll out a dedicated policy for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by the end of this year, as part of the Centre’s initiative to strengthen the MSME sector under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme. The scheme, supported by the Ministry of MSME and the World Bank, aims to boost competitiveness, improve access to credit and markets, and address long-standing challenges faced by the sector. At present, Chandigarh has nearly 56,000 MSME units, and industrialists have for long demanded that the city adopt the MSME Act to provide a formal framework for growth. (HT File photo)

A senior official from the Industries Department confirmed that the draft policy is under preparation. “We are hopeful of rolling it out by year-end. The policy will provide incentives to several sectors, including tourism. Chandigarh is also committed to emerging as a regional IT and start-up capital, with a focus on digital infrastructure, ecosystem building, and supporting women and youth-led entrepreneurship,” he said.

Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-industries secretary, Nishant Yadav, said MSMEs form the backbone of the local economy, especially in IT and professional services, which employ over 50,000 professionals. “The future of Chandigarh lies in embracing technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, blockchain, and cloud computing. These are opening up immense opportunities for innovation and start-ups,” he noted.

He further added that local MSMEs are already adopting digital tools and AI-based solutions to expand nationally and globally. Under the RAMP scheme, interventions are being actively implemented in Chandigarh to promote skilling, digital adoption, technology upgrades, and stronger market linkages.

To participate in the scheme, the UT prepared a strategic investment plan (SIP) with support from M/s EY LLP. The plan, submitted last year in February , was approved by the ministry of MSME, which sanctioned ₹43.07 crore for 12 key interventions.

One of the most important interventions under the SIP is the MSME facilitation helpdesk. This includes the upgrading IT infrastructure within the UT industries department. The initiative has enabled the setting up of a modern conference room, an MSME facilitation helpdesk, a global information and market facilitation (GIFT) cell, a programme implementation unit, and a RAMP state programme implementation unit (SPIU), among other facilities.

However, despite these efforts, industry leaders believe that Chandigarh’s growth potential remains untapped. Naveen Manglani, vice-president of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, said bureaucratic hurdles are holding back the city’s progress. “Chandigarh’s stagnation is not due to lack of potential, but due to outdated estate laws and red tape. Look at Mohali and Panchkula, where industries are thriving. Chandigarh must learn from their success. We need visionary leadership, inclusive decision-making, and reforms that truly enable ease of doing business,” he said.

Calling for bold reforms, Manglani stressed that Chandigarh’s prosperity depends on breaking free from rigid rules and ushering in a new era of industrial progress.