BYJU’s directed to refund 44,500 to city resident

The district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed online learning platform BYJU’S to refund ₹44,500 paid for an online programme by a Ludhiana resident. It has also been directed to pay ₹7,000 as compensation and litigation charges.

The forum, headed by president Sanjeev Batra, ruled that BYJU’s will pay the compensation and litigation charges with interest @8% per annum from November 2019 till date of actual payment.

Ritu Goel, a resident of JJ Enclave, Dugri, Phase-III, had filed complaint on December 23, 2019, seeking refund of ₹44,500, interest and compensation of ₹50,000, and ₹ 15,000 for litigation expenses.

In her complaint, Goel stated that on October 6, 2019, she had purchased an online learning programme from BYJU’S for her daughter Ananya, a student of Class 9. She added that representatives of BYJU’s had assured that if she is not satisfied, then she can return the program within 15 days.

Ritu said that her daugher did not get muhc benefit from the app and she sent a mail seeking refund on the 13th day. She said that the company kept the matter in limbo and finally refused to give her a refund.

Goel stated in her complaint that the firm’s unfair trade practice has resulted in mental agony and harassment.